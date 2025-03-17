Our Daily Show Interview! Always Late TV Movie Awards Coming Soon!

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will once again host the Always Late TV Movie Awards.

On March 22 and 23, 2025, community members can enjoy film screenings, improv shows, a red carpet and an award ceremony. The annual festival encourages people to view and celebrate independent films from around the world.

“Basically, we celebrate the excellence of independent filmmakers who don’t have that damn Hollywood budget,” said Bella, one of the organizers. “They cannot make these movies for $3 million, $4 million. They don’t have the same opportunity as a lot of people. However, they still put in the work. They still put in the hours. And they make a great film. I have seen so many, not even from America, from all about the world. It is amazing.”

Organizers Bella and Cat explained that there were 202 films submitted from 33 countries, and people from Italy, Germany, Australia and beyond will be in attendance at the festival.

From 7–9 p.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025, community members can stop by Post Commons for a kickoff event and a few film screenings. The main festival starts on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with screenings at Hatheway Hall on the LCCC campus. Screenings will run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and again from 8:30–10:30 p.m.

Bella and Cat warn that the films cover a variety of topics and genres, and parental discretion is advised. From depression and ADHD to anxiety and ALS, there are several serious stories told in these films. Bella is especially excited to screen “Breasts Not Required,” a locally-made documentary about breast cancer and mastectomies.

Article continues after sponsor message

“For these women who went through such a vulnerable and extremely hard time, to get up, get in front of a camera and tell their stories — that’s our community and I’m proud to say those are people in our community,” Bella said. “I am proud of my community.”

From 7–8 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, you can take a break from the films for a team improv comedy show. Two teams will “battle it out” with audience suggestions. Another improv show from 4–5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 23 will have four improv comics compete in an improv competition inspired by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

The improv shows will also feature a few “celebrity guest stars,” Bella and Cat said. Laura Hill, the pianist from “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” and her actor husband Rick Hill will be in attendance, as will Steve Ewing from The Urge.

“I’m biased. I’m really excited for the improv shows,” Cat said. “I took a really interesting approach. There’s a lot of really great improv comedy in the area, but I’m kind of combining some long-form and short-form elements. For those who aren’t familiar, short-form is games or just a few minutes at a time, and then you’ll completely cut to a new topic, go to the next thing. Long-form can stretch out over quite a few minutes. So it’s going to be a very lightly-scripted show with a lot of fun in between.”



But the main event is on Sunday night, with a red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the award ceremony at 7 p.m. Parking and attendance are completely free. Bella and Cat encourage people to come out to mingle with industry professionals and filmmakers.

The two women look forward to celebrating independent filmmakers from near and far. They are impressed by the films they have received for the festival, and they look forward to sharing these stories with the community.

“When you have no budget, all you have is creativity,” Bella added. “It’s just how amazing it is for these people to tell their stories.”

For more information about the Always Late TV Movie Awards, including a full schedule, visit their official website at AlwaysLateTV.com.

More like this: