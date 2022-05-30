ALTON - Alvin Roderfeld is a World War II veteran who served in the United States Navy.

He recalled being in Great Lakes boot camp when the bomb dropped. He served for about 15 months, he said.

Roderfeld was one of five WWII veterans in this year's Alton Memorial Day Parade. He’ll get to be one of the parade marshals.

Roderfeld been in the parade before. He remembers riding in a car a few years ago right behind the mayor at the time, Brent Walker.

When Alvin was asked to partake in this year’s event, he said it would be an honor.

“The people are very good about thanking you for your service and it makes you feel good,” Roderfeld said.

