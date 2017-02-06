WOOD RIVER – The love of football rarely fades in those who have played the game.

The resurgence of East Alton-Wood River’s football program into the playoffs regenerated the thought of high school football in the minds of several area residents, including Mike Roper.

Roper is helping to organize an alumni football game between rivals East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial, tentatively set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at East Alton-Wood River High School. Roper’s step-son, T.J. Lawson, is a star of the East Alton-Wood River team, which helped spark his interest to organize the game, which he hopes will be an annual affair.

Roper said there are some simple criteria: the players must be able to claim they are an alum of either East Alton-Wood River or CM, or be an employee of one of the schools or be a parent of a player now in school.

Sign up for players in the game has already been brisk, with 75 between the two schools signing up already. A total of 40 have signed up from East Alton-Wood River and 35 from CM. The game will be used as a fund-raiser for the football programs.

For more information, Roper advised people to go to Alumni Football USA. The website is www.alumnifootballusa.com.

“Go in and click on states and you will find the two schools participating in our game,” Roper said. “Highland and Triad have done it and raised over $20,000 last year, split between the two schools. All the money we raise will go back to the football programs. The oldest player to sign up so far is 42 years old. We hope to have a lot more sign up. It will be a lot of fun and go to a good cause.”

Residents can call Roper at (618) 772-2836 or e-mail him at Mikeroper1975@gmail.com.

