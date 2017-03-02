EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumni were among the representatives from more than 200 major companies seeking prospective employees during the Career Development Center’s spring career fairs held Tuesday, Feb. 28-Thursday, March 2.

“I received my job with the Springfield Public School District 186 during an SIUE career fair when I completed my master’s in special education in 2014,” said Jasmine Coleman, who also earned a bachelor’s in historical studies from SIUE in 2011. “It’s nice to come back, meet these students and give them the opportunity to find a job, too.”

The career fairs featured employers interested in utilizing the knowledge and skillsets of SIUE students pursuing degrees in the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Schools of Business, Engineering, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“The Career Development Center works to continuously create engagement and networking opportunities between SIUE students and prospective employers,” said Carrie Smolar, assistant director for employer relations in the Center. “Our career fairs are growing tremendously as more employers continue to show interest in the talented SIUE students and alumni as they look to recruit the next generation of employees.”

Employers emphasized their pursuit of prospective employees who can demonstrate strong soft and technical skills, both of which they have a history of finding in SIUE students.

“We’re asking a lot about their career goals in order to consider how they can build throughout the company,” said SIUE alumnus Marie Carpunky, senior manager of quality systems at Patheon. “We’re not just looking for today. We’re looking for tomorrow, also.”

Carpunky also secured her first position with Patheon during an SIUE career fair and has grown tremendously through the company since.

“We’re seeking students with a background in science, along with those who have gained applicable experience through the School’s strong engineering programs,” she added.

Students in attendance emphasized their preparation for the career fairs through the support of the Career Development Center and academic program faculty.

“It’s hard to figure out where to start when you’re about to graduate,” said Olivia Wernecke, of Decatur, a senior majoring in elementary education. “This is a helpful and convenient opportunity to have representatives from all of these schools here on campus so we can network with them.”

“I’m looking for paid internship positions and talking with employers about the focus of their company to make connections, see the potential for upward mobility and am sharing my resume with them,” said Plainfield native Isaac Jensen, a senior studying marketing in the School of Business.

“The career fairs on campus are incredibly valuable for our students, because they offer an opportunity to gain professional experience, and some students walk away with a job,” added Jessica Krim, EdD, associate professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning, and secondary education program director. “Preparing students for interviews and networking with prospective employers is a combined supportive effort. We want them to come to the career fair excited and ready to connect.”

