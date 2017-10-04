ALTON - Alton Little Theater's Director Emeritus, Diana Enloe takes over the reigns this fall in coordinating the docents/actors who will perform in the newly formatted Annual Vintage Voices and places emphasis and pride in the research and authenticity the actors strive for in their presentations.

"The stories are fascinating" says Enloe and the Walking Tours in the City Cemetery are anchored by ten actors at eight stops . Each having crafted a message of their lives as individuals who lived at the appex of the 20th Century.

This year's theme in fact is " A New Century 1880-1920" and performances will be held the first two weekends in October: October 7th and 8th, 13th, 14th and 15th . The first weekend will be TWO days - SATURDAY AND SUNDAY at the Cemetery 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 2:45 .pm. The second weekend will be three days: Friday evening, October 13th a NON-WALKING Tour to be held at the Alton Little Theater Showplace at 5pm and a repeat of Saturday and Sunday at the Cemetery from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tickets for the guided tours are $15 for adults and $10 for students; The Friday Evening non-Walking Tour is $20 and includes a Wine & Cheese Reception. Tickets are available during Box office Hours ((618) 462-3205), Online (altonlittletheater.org) at the Convention & Visitor's Bureau AND at the main gate of the Cemetery each performance weekend (5th & Vine, beginning at 11 a.m.).

Enloe believes that so many more people may be able to enjoy this annual tradition, now in its 16th year with the opportunity to attend Saturday or Sunday and that visitors will enjoy seeing some of the costumes rented from the extensive collection of the Repertory Theater of St. Louis.

The Vintage Voices Community Committee chose ten characters who were influential to Alton's history during the turn of the century.

Loretta Williams will portray May Olive Gillham and Diana Kay will join her as Bertha Whitney - both ladies were inspiring teachers.

Kerry Miller will portray James M. Maupin - a prominent architect with many historic homes still standing in the Alton area.

Gail Drillinger will portray Mrs. Henry Watson - a philanthropist who donated the land for the Riverview Park.

Adam King will portray Mr. William Luecth, a WWI veteran while Shawn Williams and Lorenzo Small take on the roles of featured soldiers Capt. Arnold Wilson Cisco and 2nd LT George Edward Cisco. Both men were Tuskegee Airmen and highlight a significant (and troubling) piece of American History.

David Boase will then take on the role of "Historian" as Andrew Carnegie and enlighten visitors about the history of the Library system.

Parker Grassle portrays Nick Taneakas, a young drowning victim who reminds visitors of the powerful forces in Mother Nature and finally, John Meehan portrays Richard Galbaly, a glass blower who represented Illinois Glass at an exhibition in Paris, France.

