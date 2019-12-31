AltonWorks rang in the new decade with a speakeasy themed party at the Grand Theatre.

ALTON - The party, being held for its second year in a row, showcased the historic theater with live music, drinks, and fun. The event brought out a great crowd dressed in 1920’s attire, complete with flapper dresses and suspenders. With proceeds supporting many charities local to Alton, it was clear the event was a popular choice for locals to spend their New Year's Eve.

Attendees enjoyed the night's entertainment, FarGone Brothers. The band played an array of music, spanning from 1920’s to 1980’s favorites. As the night went on, guests danced the night away in true 1920’s fashion.

“I heard about what a great time the party was last year, so I was excited to find out I’d get another chance to attend! The 20’s theme has been a lot of fun, getting to find an outfit for the theme and getting dressed up!,” said Lacey Kissinger of Alton.

Upon approaching the theater along quiet Alton streets, guests had no clue of the huge party about to greet them inside. The outside doors, hidden behind large black curtains, meeting guests with a doorman, all added to the secret speakeasy feel. Inside the theater was decked out with strung lights, giving soon-to-be renovated theater, a stunning and unique appearance. Heaters were lined throughout the theater, much appreciated by guests, as the theater doesn’t yet have heating. Plenty of seating was available for guests to enjoy their drinks and appetizers, but there was also more than enough room to mingle and dance.

Food from the evening was provided by the Brown Bag Bistro, who set up a large spread with a variety of options for guests to enjoy. Popcorn and party favors were also offered out. A cash bar was also open all through the event.

The party rang in the New Year and welcomed the new decade, counting down to a champagne toast at midnight. But the party continued on as the celebration for heading into a new decade was an exciting one.

AltonWorks, owned by John and Jayne Simmons, have big plans ahead for Alton. With renovations happening at the theater, and plans of a grand re-opening of the revived location, once it's completed. Other places planned to be renovated includes Jacoby Arts Center, the Elfgen buildings, the Wedge, and more.

