Alton's wrestling program records three wins, rolls into another match today
These are results from a recent Alton High School wrestling match. The Redbirds are home today with another triangular meet.
The Redbirds went 3-0 on the day in the Jan. 13 match and results were as follows:
Alton over Jerseyville 55-22
Alton defeated Marquette (MO) 54-21
Alton beat Kirkwood, (MO), 46-18
AHS individuals going 3-0 on the day were:
Bryant Minton at 106
Gus Kodros at 120
Damien Jones at 132
Pierre Evans at 145
Courteney Wilson at 152
Nolan Wosczcynski at 182
Robert Outsey at 195
Kyle Hughes at 285
“I’m proud of the kids. They did really and their hard work is starting to pay off. “I expect the rest of our season to have some pretty close duals, they’ll be pretty competitive.”
