These are results from a recent Alton High School wrestling match. The Redbirds are home today with another triangular meet.

The Redbirds went 3-0 on the day in the Jan. 13 match and results were as follows:

Alton over Jerseyville 55-22

Alton defeated Marquette (MO) 54-21

Alton beat Kirkwood, (MO), 46-18

AHS individuals going 3-0 on the day were:

Bryant Minton at 106

Gus Kodros at 120

Damien Jones at 132

Pierre Evans at 145

Courteney Wilson at 152

Nolan Wosczcynski at 182

Robert Outsey at 195

Kyle Hughes at 285

“The day went really well, 3-0, the kids wrestled really tough," Alton High wrestling coach Eric Roberson said. "It looks like were starting to come around a little bit and starting to hit some of the execution and techniques that we’re doing in practice.”

“I’m proud of the kids. They did really and their hard work is starting to pay off. “I expect the rest of our season to have some pretty close duals, they’ll be pretty competitive.”