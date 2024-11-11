ALTON — Aaron Kyles Jr. and a group of fellow musical artists are organizing a Winter Bash Day from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024, at James Killion Park, located at 2400 Washington Ave. The event aims to deliver a meaningful message to the Alton community through music, a free Thanksgiving dinner, and a clothing giveaway for children.

Kyles Jr. emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "It will transcend mere positivity and seeks to touch the hearts of individuals." He believes that while politics and legislation play a role, true change comes from within.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Only God can transform the heart of a man and this is the catalyst for change in our city," he said.

The Winter Bash is designed not only to entertain but also to uplift the community. Kyles Jr. described the Thanksgiving event as necessary to illuminate the challenges residents in the region face.

The entertainment lineup includes performances from P Lott, Shooz Da Victory, Poetry 7, Manna, Coleboy Sedro, Jamel Robertson, and Akthechristianrapper.

More like this: