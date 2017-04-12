

ALTON - Alton’s boys track and field team faced some of the best competition in the state of Illinois this past weekend at the Belleville West Invitational and the young squad continued to show progress.

Sprinter Earlie Brown placed 10th in the 200 meets with a time of 22.36 and the 4 x 100 relay team took ninth place in a time of 43.54. Kalen Samelton was ninth in the discus (140-7) and 15th in the shot put (43-9.25). The 4 x 800 relay was ninth (9:12.20) and the 4 x 200 relay was 10th (1:32.82). The 4 x 100 freshman-sophomore relay was eight (46.18).

Brown was 15th in the 100 (11.21) in an outstanding field with many of the state’s best sprinters.

Arie Macias was 18th in the 800 (2:05.09); Cassius Havis was 26th (2:07.93). Evan Rathgeb was 18th in the 3,200 (10:25.35).

“The Belleville Meet is such a difficult meet to try to score points in, but we were able to lower our times in some events,” Alton head coach Jeff White said. “We had a couple kids with a few injury bugs going in, but our substitutes did really well. We had a lot of ninth- and 10thplace types of finishes.

“Earlie Brown’s 22.36 was an amazing time for a sophomore in the 200 and Kalen Samelton was ninth in the discus, which was good.”

Alton will be competing at the Granite City Invitational on Friday.