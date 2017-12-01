BELLEVILLE EAST - Alton's's varsity bowling team posted another win on Thursday at Belleville East by a 25.5 to 14.5 margin.

Derek Henderson led the Redbirds with a 690 series and Matt Engdale followed closely with a 671. Curtis Murphy paced Belleville East with a 710 series.

Carl Crumer III paced the Alton JV with a 637 series and the Redbirds won the JV matches 4-3.

The Redbird varsity girls lost to Belleville 37-3. Alex Bergin led Alton with a 628 series and Amber Carroll paced Belleville East with a 630 series.

