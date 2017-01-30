GRANITE CITY — If there’s one thing that Alton Redbird senior guard Ty’ohn Trimble brings to his team, it’s definitely positive energy.

“We had to come out with some energy,” Trimble said after the Redbirds’ 69-41 win at Granite City Friday night. “It’s like Coach (Eric Smith) telling us, we gotta play with energy. Because, like every time we’ve played down here (Granite’s Memorial Gymnasium), we didn’t play so good. So we had to kick it up.”

That the Redbirds did, as they took control in the second quarter and kept a lead that grew larger as the game wore on.

Alton’s game plan was a simple one, according to Trimble: Speed things up.

“It’s to pressure them, for real, like, speed them up,” Trible said. “They like to do what they want to do, and we didn’t want them to do that. We wanted them to play our game, so we had to speed them up, play transition basketball.”

It’s a style that Trimble loves to play; the fast-paced game. And it starts with his defense.

“Up tempo,” he said when asked about his style. “I like to press a lot on defense. I like defense a lot. I just like to run, for real, and get my teammates the ball.”

With the final month of the season coming up and the playoffs looming, Trimble, a friendly young man with a very pleasant personality, has only one goal in mind.

“State. That’s all I can say, state,” Trimble said with a laugh and smile. “That’s all I wanna do, my last year. That’s where I want to end up.”

And after graduation this spring, Trimble plans on playing basketball in college.

“I’m looking at continuing my basketball career somewhere,” Trimble said. “I’m just looking for somewhere to play right now.”



Where that school is hasn’t been decided yet. But you can bet that the school that he does end up going to will get a very personable player both on and off the court.

