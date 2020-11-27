ALTON - Tyler Schaper, a 1998 graduate of Westminster College, received a Masters of Business Administration in a Virtual Ceremony November 21, 2020 (in-person ceremony time be held at a later time) from Murray State University.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler has been a Wealth Management Advisor at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. for eighteen years. Tyler is also a CFA Charter Holder and Certified Financial Planner who lives in Alton with his family.

Tyler decided upon the specialized program at Murray State University due to their partnerships with Finance Professionals holding both the CFP and CFA. Graduating with a 4.0 grade-point average, Tyler received recognition and invitations to join both Beta Gamma Sigma and Gamma Beta Phi due to his dedication to high levels of integrity and the high academic standards he upheld during his course of study.

More like this: