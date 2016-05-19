 Callista Cox provides a kick in the Alton-Belleville soccer match on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - Alton’s girls’ soccer team has had a turnaround season in 2016, winning 12 games with only 5 losses and 3 ties, but the pinnacle victory was a win in overtime over Belleville East on Wednesday.

The Redbirds advance to the sectional championship at 5 p.m. Friday against host and No. 1 seed Collinsville. Collinsville defeated O’Fallon 8-1 in the first match on Wednesday at Collinsville.

Lexi Schrimpf made a goal in the first overtime of PKs to seal the Redbird victory.

Alton head coach Jeff Hayes said the game against Belleville East was a battle from the start, with both teams playing hard and physical.

“It was nerve-racking as a coach,” Hayes said. “Belleville East had such a great season and it ended like that it is tough. We are happy we got over the hump to win in the first round.”

In the first half, Katie Kercher scored a goal for Alton, then Grace Bauer scored for Belleville East. The game remained tied 1-1 the rest of the contest and through two 10-minute overtimes.

On penalty kicks after the first round, it was 4-4. Calista Cox, Bri Hatfield and Sydney Schmidt made PK goals for Alton. Alton goalie Julie Mae Campbell stopped two potential goals in that round as did Belleville East’s goalie.

Schrimpf of Alton scored first in the second round of PKS's in sudden death and Julie Mae Campbell made a save on the Belleville East PK for the 5-4 Alton win.

“We have been building up to this and had some good wins and some disappointing losses,” Hayes said. “The other teams didn’t think we would come close but to come out on top in game like this is great for our program and gives the girls confidence.”

Alaina Nasello lets a shot fly at the goal on Wednesday in the regional against Belleville East. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Bri Hatfield goes after the ball for Alton against Belleville East in Wednesday's sectional at Collinsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

