ALTON - In new head basketball coach Dana Morgan's debut game, Alton’s Moory Woods led the way with 21 points, while teammate Ky’Lun Rivers had 18 points in an 88-45 romp past St. Louis Carnahan High School Of The Future.

Camren Edwards added 14 points, and Ja'markus Gary scored 13 points for the Redbirds. Alton led the whole game, 23-10 after one quarter and 50-24 at halftime. 79-42 after 3 quarters and a final of 88-45.

Carnahan was led by Chris Rogers with 14 points.

Alton hit 54 percent from the field, and took advantage of 21 Cougar turnovers in going on to the win.

The Redbirds start the season off at 1-0, while the Cougars fall to 0-2.

Alton starts the season off 1-0, and will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night against Carbondale.

