ALTON - Mike Hampton has become a key part of the Alton River Dragons' lineup recently. The best part of it all? He gets to do it in his hometown.

"It feels good," he said about playing just minutes from home.

Mike got asked to play for the River Dragons last year and was signed to a two-week contract. After doing well they extended his contract and brought him back for this 2022 season.

This season, Mike has played in 38 games and is batting .226. He's currently got 21 hits and 10 RBIs.

What he does best for his team though is bring the energy. He's probably the most charismatic guy out on the field and is always just trying to have a good time.

"I try to be a little spark plug when I can be. It's up to everybody else though to keep their heads clear."

Mike mentioned that his favorite part about playing in the Prospect League is meeting so many different people including his teammates.

"It's always a good time to meet someone new," he said.

When asked about what his team would have to do to make a deep postseason run he said: "We're going to have to stick together and do what we do. Everyone on this roster is talented."

Mike played collegiate baseball at Lewis and Clark Community College but recently graduated. He is currently unsure of his plans after the River Dragons.

He doesn't have to decide very soon though as there are still a couple of weeks in the regular season and then the playoffs begin on Saturday, August 7th.

Mike and the River Dragons' next home game will be on Monday, July 25 when they take on the Quincy Gems.

