EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday afternoon that Cameron Matlock, of Alton, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Derrance Taylor.

On Mother’s Day in 2017, Taylor’s body was found on Union Street in Alton. The defendant, Cameron Matlock, was later indicted on the count of first-degree murder by means of personally discharging a firearm.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons expressed continued condolences to the Taylor family as well as gratitude to the prosecutors on the case.

“While we can never make the family’s suffering go away, I hope there is comfort knowing this person will be behind bars for what is essentially a life sentence,” Gibbons said. “Working in partnership with other law enforcement professionals such as the Alton Police Department, Major Case Squad and US Marshals, we have successfully delivered the full measure of justice our citizens expect and deserve.”

Assistant State Attorneys Kerri Davis and Tara Steele began presenting evidence before a jury and Judge Kyle Napp on April 8. The jury returned a guilty conviction for Matlock on April 11 after three hours of deliberation.

The State's Attorney's Office said Matlock has a prior criminal history dating back to a 2009 conviction for mob action as well as a 2014 conviction for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was on federal parole when he shot and killed Taylor.

Taylor’s family members had the opportunity to read a victim impact statement before Matlock’s sentence was handed down.

“Your heinous and selfish act, Mr. Matlock, has sentenced this family to a life of grief and pain that will continue to haunt us for generations,” Taylor’s father, David Taylor Sr., said.

Taylor’s mother, Glenda Eirvon, said she was heartbroken Taylor had missed his oldest son’s graduation and will not be able to see his two daughters grow.

The case was prosecuted through the Violent Crimes Unit, a division of the Madison County State’s Attorney Office committed to bringing those who commit heinous crimes to justice.

“In cases of such violence and destruction, the only proper response is a heavy dose of Madison County Justice to help restore peace and order to our neighborhoods and communities,” Gibbons said.

