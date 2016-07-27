METROPOLIS – Alton American Legion Post 126's junior baseball team is heading to this weekend's Illinois state tournament in Decatur as Fifth Division champions. Decatur Post 105 is the tournament's host and has an automatic berth in the tournament under Legion rules.

Post 126 won the title Sunday evening with a 11-3 win over Salem and will be the top seed out of the Fifth Division at the state tournament. Adam Stilts recorded the win for Post 126.

“It's a big thrill for everyone,” said Post 126 manager Dennis Sharp.

Members of the team heading to the tournament, which gets under way Thursday morning at Forsyth Park in Decatur and at Clinton High School in Clinton, Ill., include Cole Akal, Caden Akal, Rylee Bernot, Ryan Best, Griffen Bionco, Gage Booten, Austin Frank, Parker Isakson, Cullen McBride, Ben Mossman, Simon Nguyen, Adam Stilts, Dakota Stumpf, Cree Stumpf and Zaid Wilson.

Post 126 will open the double-elimination tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clinton High School against Charleston, the No. 3 seed from the Fourth Division; the tournament final is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at Forsyth Park, with a second game (if needed) set for 1:30 p.m.

Here are the full results from the Fifth Division Tournament:

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Game 1: Valmeyer 8, Pickneyville 2

Game 2: Steeleville 7, Olney 2

Game 3: Alton 9, West Frankfort 3

Game 4: Metropolis 13, Effingham 7

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Game 5: Salem 14, Valmeyer 4

Game 6: Olney 9, Pickneyville 8 (eight innings; Pickneyville eliminated)

Game 7: Valmeyer 5, Effingham 4 (Effingham eliminated)

Game 8: Olney 16, West Frankfort 6 (West Frankfort eliminated)

Game 9: Alton 5, Steeleville 2

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Game 10: Salem 4, Metropolis 0

Game 11: Valmeyer 8, Steeleville 4 (Steeleville eliminated)

Game 12: Olney 7, Metropolis 4 (Metropolis eliminated)

Game 13: Alton 11, Salem 3 (Alton wins Fifth Division championship; Salem advances to state tournament as Fifth Division second seed)

MONDAY, JULY 24

Game 14: Valmeyer 9, Olney 1 (Valmeyer advances to state tournament as Fifth Division third seed)

Here is the schedule for the Illinois junior state tournament:

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Game 1: Valmeyer vs. Decatur Gold, 11 a.m. (Forsyth Park)

Game 2: Salem vs. Danville, 2 p.m. (Forsyth Park)

Game 3: Alton vs. Charleston, 11 a.m. (Clinton High School)

Game 4: Moline vs. Paris, 2 p.m. (Clinton High School)

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 11 a.m. (Forsyth Park; loser eliminated)

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m. (Forsyth Park; loser eliminated)

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m. (Forsyth Park)

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Forsyth Park)

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs Game 6 winner, 11 a.m. (Clinton High School; loser eliminated)

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m. (Forsyth Park; loser eliminated)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m. (Forsyth Park; winner advances to final)

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m. (Forsyth Park; loser eliminated)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Forsyth Park)

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m. (Final at Forsyth Park)

Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner (if necessary, at Forsyth Park)

