CHARLESTON – Alton senior sprinter Jenea Epps climaxed a successful senior season by finishing ninth in the 100-meter dash, coming in with a time of 12.25 seconds at the IHSA Class 3A state track meet held over the weekend at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Epps qualified from her heat in Friday’s preliminaries with a time of 12.33 seconds, adjusted to 12.321 seconds on a tiebreak after a dead heat with Nicole Nguyen of Wheeling. Epps was also a part of the 4x100 meter relay team with Sierra Stahlschmidt, Taylor Arnold and Renee Raglin that came in at 48.92 seconds, but didn’t qualify for the finals.

Epps enjoyed her experience at the state meet very much, for the positive atmosphere and encouraging crowds.

“I love being at state,” Epps said. “It’s a great atmosphere, everyone is so encouraging and happy for everything. The crowd is amazing, they cheer everyone, and it’s great to be here.”

Epps was ecstatic with her performances and was also happy to make it to the 100-meter finals as well.

“Yesterday, I ran the 4x100 prelims; unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the finals,” Epps said, “but I still felt really great, and we (set a personal record). And I made it out of prelims, and I made it to day two of the open 100, so I was happy with whatever the outcome would be, because I was happy I made it this far.”Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

