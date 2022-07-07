ALTON - As of Wednesday, July 6, Alton's Golden Corral announced it will be closed for multiple months ahead.

The handwritten sign on the door pretty much told it all: "We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for approximately 4 months. We appreciate your business and hope you'll come to see us when we reopen."

This closure comes as a complete shock to many and a disappointment to others.

After having to shut down for a long period of time during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the buffet's future was already in question. But, Golden Corral did open its doors to sit-down dining again earlier this year.

Alton Mayor David Goins said the immediate Golden Corral closing was disappointing and he hopes it is a temporary move.

“Golden Corral has been a staple in our community for quite some time,” he said. “I am looking forward to when they reopen again and we will be communicating with the owners to see what is ahead.”

Before COVID-19, the company had nearly 500 locations operating. They were down to just 305 in April 2021 and their numbers are still dwindling as all-you-can-eat buffets are becoming a thing of the past. The Pandemic took a toll on Golden Corral like it did many other popular restaurants throughout the country.

The Golden Corral parking lots were bare and if you call the Alton location's phone number, no one picks up the phone. The closure also leaves its employees confused and upset.

It isn't just Alton's location that's closing its doors. Locations all across the United States have been shutting down. Collinsville's Golden Corral announced that they were going to close permanently back in March 2022, giving the city little to no warning.

It's unsure if Alton's location will see the same fate as Collinsville.

