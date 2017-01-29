HILLSBORO, Mo. -Alton's girls basketball team completed outstanding play in the Hillsboro Tourney with a heartbreaking loss 48-46 to Seckman.

Seckman's Emma Harris hit a lay-up as the siren sounded to give the Jaguars a 48-46 win over Alton in Saturday evening's Hillsboro Invitational final. The Redbirds won their first two games of the tournament.

The Redbirds fell to 3-18 on the season.

“Overall, our girls played a great game,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “It was exciting, back-and-forth and Seckman just made the shot they needed to win.

“We got in some foul trouble; the game was called tight, but it was balanced. They made more of the plays they needed to down the stretch. These girls are getting better; we have won or been within 10 (points) the last five games. We are a young team that is getting better.

“No one play defined the game, a shot here, free throw there, loose ball or turnover, any one thing could have made the difference.”

Crishonna Hickman led AHS with 11 points, with Keyna Burnett adding 10; Lauren Stamm and Sam Stuckmeyer each had 12 points for the Jaguars. Harris finished with seven points, including the game-winner; Maranda Kriese also had seven for Seckman.

The Redbirds are at Collinsville Tuesday night, then close out the regular season Feb. 7 against Belleville West and Feb. 9 against at Edwardsville.

