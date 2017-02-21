ALTON - The Alton High School girls' tennis team received the IHSA Team Academic Award for the fall 2016 season.

The award requires an unweighted team grade point average of 3.0 or higher. For the fall season 2016, the Redbird girls had an unweighted team grade point average of 3.47. The team weighted grade point average was 3.9.

Coach Jessie Macias said he was quite proud and pleased of his girls for achieving the honor.

In addition to the team academic award, Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias were named to the SWC All-Academic Team. Besides Fischer and Macias, other members of the varsity include Abby Peipert, Lucy Phillips, Skylar Wickenhauser, Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Julia Graves, Molly Gross, Taylor Jansen, Katie Manns, Alexa Mayfield, Cecelia Moan, Betsy Papin, Claire Puent, Josie Sands, Nicole Lowe, Madelyn Saenz and Val Walters.

