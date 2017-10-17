ALTON - The Alton Fire Department recently had a very successful kickball tournament to benefit the First Responders Rescue organization.

Tom Davison, an Alton firefighter, was one of the coordinators of the event.

Teams that played in the tournament included: Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Godfrey Fire Department, Brighton Fire Department, Hartford Fire Department, St. Louis County Police Department, Alton Memorial Hospital, Muddy River F.O.O.L.S. (Firefighters from all over the area as far away as Pacific, Mo.), Big River Ambulance (Jefferson County, Mo.), CSM Construction, Safelite Auto Glass, Fastenal, and Team G & R.

The winners were: First Place: Big River Ambulance, Second Place: Madison County Sheriff's Department, Third Place: Godfrey Fire Department.

Davison said: “Along with 1-800-BoardUp here are the following sponsors I would like to thank for their support of the event: CSM Construction, Argosy Casino, Donnewald Distributing, Paul Conway Fire, Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, CPR Concepts, Realty Inspection Services, Smart Choice Auto, Partners Insurance Agency, and Edwardsville Firefighters Local Union.

“We raised a total of $3,250 for the Responder Rescue organization and $150 for the Alton Fire Department Fill The Boot campaign," Davison said.

“It was my pleasure to do this. I am just happy the local sponsors stepped up and helped out. It was great to see all the families spend time together and get to know the local agencies. It was a great time.”

Alton Fire Department Chief Bernie Sebold said he was proud of all the firefighters and others who worked to coordinate and execute such a successful fund-raising event for First Responder Rescue.

