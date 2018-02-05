Alton's eighth-grade boys capture regional title, face East St. Louis Lincoln next Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton eighth-grade boys basketball team under coaches Zach Allen and Brett Huff captured the Illinois Elementary School Association Region 15 title with a 47-29 win over Quincy. Article continues after sponsor message On Wednesday, the Junior Redbirds play East St. Louis Lincoln for the sectional championship at 6:30 p.m. at East St. Louis Lincoln at 12 N. 10th St., East St. Louis. Alton enters 19-5 while East St. Louis Lincoln carries a 20-3 mark. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending