TAYLORVILLE - Alton's Jillian Dwiggins won the individual championship with a 1,297 six-game series, while Carlinville advanced two bowlers to the sectional, Piasa Southwestern had one bowler advance, and the Redbirds finished second to the hosts at the IHSA Taylorville girls bowling regional on Saturday at King Pin Lanes in Taylorville.

The Tornadoes won the regional with 5.656 total, with the Redbirds second with a 5.178. Jersey was third with a 4,682, and Pana was fourth, claiming the last team berth with a 4.623. Chatham Glenwood was fifth with a 4,429. the Piasa Birds were sixth at 3,832, Tolono Unity came in seventh at 3,574, and Jacksonville Routt Catholic was eighth at 3,565.

Dwiggins won the individual championship with her, 1,297 series, while Jaden Bennett of Southwestern qualified with a 989 series, Carlinville's Adie Cordani went through with a 959 set, and was joined by teammate Kristilyn LaVora, who had an 885.

To go along with Dwiggins, the Redbirds saw Kamryn Buchanan shoot a 1,060, Chloe McIntyre had a 1,032 series, Berlynn Clayton shot a 740, Kylie Steinkuehler had a 637, Lindsey Reibel had a 283, and Isabel Espinoza had a single game of 120. The Panthers were led by Corree Yates, who had a 1,084 series, while Abbi Benz shot a 983, Mila Lancaster had a 901, Meryna Maynard fired an 866, Lauren Towell had a 475, Emily Benz shot a 243, and Sophie Hetzel had a single game of 130.

In addition to Bennett, the Birds saw Hannah McQuay have a 558 series, while Noel Ottwell shoot a 701 set, Mazie Ball came up with a 665 series, and Kaitlyn Kenna had a 719 set. Both individuals for the Cavaliers --- Cordani and LaVora --- went through to the sectional.

The qualifiers will compete in the Decatur Eisenhower sectional next Saturday at Spare Time Lanes, starting at 9 a.m. The sectional qualifiers go through to the state tournament, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at its traditional home of the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

