This is a view of the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of State Street in Alton on Monday morning. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ALTON - Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford has provided additional details for a serious crash in the 2400 block of State Street in Alton on Monday morning.

Ford made this statement: “Investigation revealed that the driver of a Jeep was attempting to turn left out of an area business in order to go northbound on State Street. In doing so, the Jeep pulled in front of an SUV that was southbound on State Street at which point the vehicles collided.

“The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital, and is in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep had a minor injury and declined further medical treatment at the scene.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time, Ford said.

