ALTON - Halloween and every holiday for the Crites family in Alton is a big deal. Karen and Mark Crites have gone all-out again this year for Halloween, and are very proud of their 2022 display.

The couple invites people to travel by their home at 2621 Granview in Alton to see the display.

"We do it every year," she said. "We love the holidays and usually decorate for all the holidays. We also do a lot for Thanksgiving and Christmas with mostly outside stuff."

Karen is a middle school teacher at St. Mary's and she said she loves it when her children come by to visit the display.

"My students all enjoy seeing what we have every year," she said.

Karen is joined by her husband, children, and grandchildren every year in the setup and takedown of the displays. She said they usually start the Halloween display in the first part of October or the end of September and it takes about 10 days to set up.

"We love doing this every year," she said.

