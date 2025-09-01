COLUMBIA, Mo - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Summer 2025 Semester (April-August 2025). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 undergraduate credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean's list is Cierra Johnson of Alton, who attended Online.

