

ALTON - Alton’s freshman-sophomore track and field crew put on quite a display Thursday at the Tigers Relays Meet at Edwardsville.

The Redbirds’ Earlie Brown collected a sprint double, taking first in the 200 with a time of 22.9 and placing second in the 100 with a time of 11.1.

“He has been looking forward to this meet,” Alton head boys track and field coach Jeff White said. “He is a fantastic sprinter and has potential to become one of the top sprinters in Illinois before he is done.”

Cassius Havis won the 800 in a time of 2:08 for Alton.

“As a freshman, he is just a fantastic runner,” White said. “He is a great middle distance kid. He will be an important part of Alton’s mid-distance future the next couple of years.”

The Redbirds’ David Weaver won the discus with a toss of 116 feet.

“David is a good athlete as well,” White said. “He has only been back to throwing for a couple weeks. He is working on his technique and to get first place is pretty rewarding for him.”

Ahmad Sanderson was third in the long jump, going 20-4, and freshman Alegnon Wilson broke 40 feet in the triple jump, with a leap of 40-10.

“Wilson is a great overall athlete and also a good sprinter,” White said.

Alton finished second in the team competition behind track and field powerhouse Cahokia.

“Coach Kirby and coach (Eric) Dickerson have both helped a lot so far this season in their specialities,” White said. “

Edwardsville head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos was impressed with what he watched in the Alton freshman-sophomore team.

“Their team is looking very good,” he said. “I can tell they are a special group of kids who love track and field and competing. This freshman-sophomore team will be a varsity team in a couple years and be solid in the Southwestern Conference. I am impressed with what coach White is doing with the team.”