Alton's boys basketball game set for tonight at Collinsville is cancelled, will be rescheduled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - The Alton-Collinsville basketball game scheduled for tonight at Collinsville has been cancelled. Alton High School athletic director Jeff Alderman said the game was called off due to an unfavorable forecast. Article continues after sponsor message "Make up is To Be Announced," Alderman said. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but called off because of icy weather conditions. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending