Alton's boys basketball game set for tonight at Collinsville is cancelled, will be rescheduled
December 17, 2016 3:29 PM
COLLINSVILLE - The Alton-Collinsville basketball game scheduled for tonight at Collinsville has been cancelled.
Alton High School athletic director Jeff Alderman said the game was called off due to an unfavorable forecast.
"Make up is To Be Announced," Alderman said.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but called off because of icy weather conditions.