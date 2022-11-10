ALTON - The Baker sisters, undoubtedly Alton's most passionate and charismatic players on the girl's soccer team, both got to sign commitments to their respective colleges.

Emily, the goal scorer, will be heading to Southeast Missouri State University, while Peyton, the goal stopper, will be going to McKendree University.

The sisters are both Auto Butler Female Athletes of the Month for Alton.

Emily is the team's go-to forward, especially in big games and important situations. She scored 31 goals last season which led the team and assisted on nine more.

Her sister Peyton is the go-to keeper. She started every game of the season and picked up 11 shutouts along the way. She made 99 saves throughout the season and logged over 1,700 minutes.

Their head coach at Alton, Gwen Sabo, was proud of their accomplishment.

"Kind of like I told them yesterday, it's super cool anytime you can make it to the next level."

She mentioned that you don't see a lot of sisters being able to do this kind of thing.

Sabo said that playing time won't come easy at the collegiate level, but both Emily and Peyton are hungry to get started for their new universities.

"Both of them are extremely competitive with each other and everyone else," Sabo said.

"I think that competitive nature will help them earn a spot."

Sabo mentioned that both have been leaders for the Redbirds and that they're ready to go even farther than they did last season.

Last season the Redbirds had a record of 17-5, which is the winningest record in program history, but fell to Edwardsville in the regional finals.

"They have very high expectations for Alton this spring."

