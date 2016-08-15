WOOD RIVER – The 31st edition of the Wood River Triathlon – a 450-meter swim, 12-mile bicycle ride and 4-mile run – took place Saturday morning under overcast and relatively cool conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s and high humidity due to overnight thundershowers that rolled through the area.

Some 358 entrants took on the challenge of the event, approximately the same number of entrants from the 2015 edition of the triathlon. The swimming portion went through nine 50-meter lengths of the Wood River Aquatic Center and the cycling and running portions went through a two-mile loop near the center and East Alton-Wood River High School; the cyclists took six laps, runners two laps around the course.

The overall winner was Alton's Andrew Schranck, who covered the course in 1:01:59. “Thankfully, it a little overcast, it wasn't too sunny and it's really humid, but I think we got lucky by avoiding some bad weather,” Schranck said. “The course was the same as always, it's really fast but it's tight; you have to be careful out there, but it makes it fun.”

Schracnk does some 5-6 triathlons a year, but rates Wood River as one of the more fun events he does. “I've been doing this since I was 16,” Schranck said. “It's a tough sport; it takes a lot of dedication to do all three disciplines, but it's a lot of fun.”

Renee Wright won the women's competition in a time of 1:11:55.

“We had the same amount of entrants as we did last year,” said Wood River Parks and Recreation Department Director Jason Woody. “We've had over 500 entrants for the triathlon in the past; this is a good number for the event.”

The overnight storms could have forced a delay in the event had they not cleared out in time for the 7 a.m. start of the triathlon; Woody's fears of a weather delay, fortunately, did not come to pass. “I've been worried (about Saturday's weather) for days; fortunately, the lightning's holding off here and hopefully, we don't get any rain,” Woody said. “We set the course up last night and the rain came through and blew some things over, but we got it all taken care of this morning.”

The participants and spectators enjoy the event, Woody said. “It's a blast; I think people really enjoy this event,” Woody said. “We're one of the only ones that offer so much good hospitality, such as food and drink, and we get a lot of donations and people really enjoy it.

“A lot of first-timers (to triathlons) do it; it's a good way to start in something like this if you want to do it.”

People in the neighborhood surrounding the course enjoy the event. “I think most people enjoy it; we try to make everyone aware of it,” Woody said. “It's a good event; most people know that it's happening. They sit in their front yard and enjoy it.”

The event started with participants entering the pool every 30 seconds for the swimming portion, followed by a transition area where people put on cycling gear for the cycling portion and changed into running shoes for the running part after the cycling phase.

31ST WOOD RIVER TRIATHLON

FINAL RESULTS

OVERALL TOP 10

Andrew Schranck, 1:01:59; Rob Weiland, 1:02:38; Ian Mears, 1:03:00; Andrew Berndt, 1:05:29; Corey Casey, 1:07:00; Ben Haskins, 1:07:15; Curtis Keller, 1:07:44, James Clark, 1:09:12; Jimmy O'Neal, 1:09:16; Trent Seaver, 1:09:47; Robert Montani, 1:10:34; Renee White, 1:11:55

MEN'S TOP 10

Andrew Schranck, 1:01:59; Rob Weiland, 1:02:38; Ian Mears, 1:03:00; Andrew Berndt, 1:05:29; Corey Casey, 1:07:00; Ben Haskins, 1:07:15; Curtis Keller, 1:07:44, James Clark, 1:09:12; Jimmy O'Neal, 1:09:16; Trent Seaver, 1:09:47; Robert Montani, 1:10:34; Jacob Wilhelm, 1:11:56

WOMEN'S TOP 10

Renee Wright, 1:11:55; Christina Sliepka, 1:15:30; Adrienne Berra, 1:15:55; Jen Haskins, 1:16:09; Carolan Cross, 1:16:19; Emily Johnson, 1:16:38; Christine Cunningham, 1:16:44; Meredith Erwin, 1:17:01; Debra Ritter, 1:19:22; Karen Hatch, 1:20:49

MALE AGE-GROUP WINNERS

12-17 – Andrew Berndt, 1:05:29

18-24 – Alexander Schrank, 1:15:33

25-29 – Andrew Schrank, 1:01:59

30-34 – Ben Haskins, 1:07:15

35-39 – Curtis Keller, 1:07:44

40-44 – Shane May, 1:16:04

45-49 – Rob Wieland, 1:02:38

50-54 – Robert Montani, 1:10:34

55-59 – Stephen Brummer, 1:15:18

60-64 – Carl Dake, 1:12:51

65-69 – Bob Patterson, 1:19:48

70-74 – John Needham, 1:31:18

75 and over: Robert Klenke, 1:52:58

FEMALE AGE-GROUP WINNERS

12-17 – Ginny Schranck, 1:23:30

18-24 – Christine Cunningham, 1:16:44

25-29 – Christina Sliepka, 1:15:30

30-34 – Adrienne Berra, 1:15:55

35-39 – Jen Haskins, 1:16:09

40-44 – Renee White, 1:11:55

45-49 – Debra Witter, 1:19:22

50-54 – Mary Jo Jalensky, 1:23:31

55-59 – Joy Elder, 1:21:06

60-64 – Angie Helion-Clark, 2:33:32

65-69 – Jo Elickmeier, 1:55:39

