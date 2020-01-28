AURORA - Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,300 undergraduate students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2019 semester. Alexandra Bergin, a sophomore sport management marketing major, was named to the list. She is a BS marketing manager.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Dean's List recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0. Students included on the Dean's List completed a minimum of 12 semester hours for a letter grade in the term.

Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois. Our campus is nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Aurora, the second-largest city in Illinois, and located approximately 45 miles from Chicago.

Alexandra Bergin*, sophomore, Sport Management, Marketing, BS

More like this:

Alton's Antonia Phillips Named To Fall 2024 Dean's List At Aurora University
Feb 9, 2025
Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University
Feb 12, 2025
Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Daughrity Named To University of Dubuque Fall Semester 2024 Academic Dean's List  
Jan 19, 2025
Edwardsville Native Megan Kalb Named To Marquette University's Fall 2024 Dean's List  
Jan 13, 2025

 