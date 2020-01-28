AURORA - Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,300 undergraduate students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2019 semester. Alexandra Bergin, a sophomore sport management marketing major, was named to the list. She is a BS marketing manager.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Dean's List recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0. Students included on the Dean's List completed a minimum of 12 semester hours for a letter grade in the term.

Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois. Our campus is nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Aurora, the second-largest city in Illinois, and located approximately 45 miles from Chicago.

Alexandra Bergin*, sophomore, Sport Management, Marketing, BS

More like this: