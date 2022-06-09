ALTON - Alton’s 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 12th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event typically attracts over 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the autos and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s entertainment is Tele-Starr! From 2:00-3:00 p.m. the band will perform golden oldies jukebox music which blends classic Americana with ringing harmonies, a country western flair and a splash of surf rock. The band also operates a mobile retail shop called The Teardrop, which will be at the event. Make sure to check out this awesome 1961 aluminum camper that contains a unique “thrift-dive” pop-up shopping experience for old souls and vintage lovers. Inside you'll find clothing and collectables spanning from the ’50s to the ‘90s. We will also be featuring a pin-up contest at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the 1950’s.

Registration for automobiles is open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and trophies will be given at 4:00pm. Details on the 38 classes and 6 specialty awards can be found on our website: www.DowntownAlton.com. The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10

to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 registrants. For car show-related questions, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901.

The event organizers would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support: The City of Alton, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Ascent Dealer Services, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Renewal by Andersen, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Roney Machine Works, O'Reilly Auto Parts, AMS Auto Detailing, Andy's Automotive Group, Drake Tire & Auto Service, Bristow & Sons Automotive Repair, Rister's Automotive & Transmission, Roberts Motors, Spencer Auto Body, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, and the AdVantage.

More like this: