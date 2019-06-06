ALTON - Alton’s 22ND annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show which was originally scheduled for Sun, June 9th has been postponed due to flooding until Sunday, June 30th. The event will take place from from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and typically attracts 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950’s; we will be featuring a pin-up contest at Noon to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the good old days. Guests will enjoy 50’s rock music performed by the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given at 4:00 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com,

For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.





Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

