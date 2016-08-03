ALTON - It is officially August and it is time for many students around the Riverbend to head back into the area schools and hit the books for the start of the new academic year.

For some families, this is a joyous time filled with routine and those ever-anticipated new school supplies. However, other families are trying their best to scrape together what they can to ensure that their child has a few pencils and maybe one notebook to last them the entire school year.

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union is joining together with The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend to ensure that at least 200 students will not go without new school supplies and a new backpack this school year in their upcoming backpack giveaway.

The giveaway will occur this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, located at 4435 North Alby St. in Alton. Children must be present to receive their free backpack.

“The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend approached Altonized to see if we would like to participate in a backpack giveaway as a way to further show area support from both organizations,” Jennifer Spangler, President of Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, said. “We were proud to help the Parrot Heads with this endeavor since it is such a worthwhile cause and we at Altonized support this community with any chance we get. Hopefully, this event will be a success and will grow each year to follow.”

Spangler knows that this event will be pivotal to supporting members of our community.

“Most people think of school supplies as just another necessity in August, but for some, it’s another burden if they don’t have extra money to spend on them,” she said. “This will help relieve some of that burden and put a smile on a child’s face when they get their new backpack and school supplies.”

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has hosted a plethora of events for the community, including their annual Hot Dog Day and Safety Fair, which combines the love for one of America’s most popular treats and educational exhibits about safety and first responders.

“We take pride in that we are able to help people out every now and again and hopefully make their day a little better because of it,” Spangler said. “The Credit Union motto is, ‘people helping people,’ and Altonized stands behind that motto wholeheartedly.”

For more information about the event, please contact Jennifer Spangler at 618-466-3883.

