PIASA - Derek Dempsey, coach of Southwestern High School's girls volleyball team, highlighted the contributions of senior outside hitter Vivian Zurheide recently.

Zurheide is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds. Zurheide has made a significant impact on the Piasa Birds' volleyball squad this season.

"Vivian is somebody who does everything well," Dempsey said. "She is our best offensive weapon, and we use her a lot to help with blocking. She has a huge impact on our team."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Zurheide has recorded 26 kills and 20 serving aces for the volleyball team this season. Her athletic talents extend beyond volleyball; she also excelled in softball during the spring 2025 season, hitting .537 with 36 hits. Additionally, Zurheide is an accomplished basketball player, averaging 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season for Southwestern.

Her versatility and consistent performance across multiple sports have made Zurheide a key contributor to Southwestern's athletic programs.

More like this: