ALTON - The Alton Community Relations Commission is now accepting nominations for the Altonian of the Year Award until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Peter Hough, Chairman of the Community Relations Commission, said the award is an excellent way for citizens to acknowledge and encourage those who helped to improve the city over the past year.

"It's a way to recognize regular people around town and celebrate people who do things that benefit the community," Hough said. "We want to create an environment in which people want to try and improve their neighborhood and get involved."

Hough said far too often it seems as though we complain, but this is a positive way to celebrate and recognize those who dedicate their free time to doing good and productive work within the community.

“We encourage everyone to nominate anyone whose work should be celebrated,” Hough said. “We just hope people use it as an opportunity to encourage one another so that we can see more and more good work happening around the community.”

Awards for Altonian of the Year will be presented to recipients during one of the January Alton City Council meetings in four categories Youth of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Public Servant of the Year.

Nominations forms can be found here and must be returned to the City Clerk’s office at 101 E. Third Street by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

