ALTON - Adam Kane of Alton High School and Faith Griffon of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club's regular meeting on Nov. 14 at Gentlin's on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program.

Adam Kane is the son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton. Kane is a member of the National Honor Society and has consistently earned a place on the school's High Honor Roll. His academic performance resulted in his selection as Scholar Athlete for the soccer team for the past two years and a selection to the Chicago Fire Second team All-State Academic Team.

Kane has been a member of the Student Council for four years and been a member of numerous clubs and organizations and has served as an officer in several of these groups. He was a member of the Scholar Bowl team and been a member of the Redbird soccer and tennis teams for four years.

He has been deeply involved in community service activities and projects. In his spare time, he has worked as a camp counselor, a greens technician at a local golf course and a summer lifeguard. He has always believed that helping others through community service has made him a better person and made the community a better place. He hopes to attend Northwestern University and major in Engineering.

Faith Griffon is the daughter of David and Myra Griffon of Godfrey. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, serving as Secretary to the group. She has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll and her academic efforts earned her the recognition for the Young Achievers Award and Distinguished Achievement Award in Science from UMSL.

Griffon has been a member of a number of student organizations including the school's Scholar Bowl team for four years. Her participation on the WYSE team for three years has helped the school qualify for the state competition. She was also a member of the school's volleyball team.

She has been very active in community service activities, earning over 400 service hours. As a result, she has received a Presidential Service Award for the past three years. She hopes to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla, majoring in Applied Mathematics and Technology.

Gary Ayres, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

