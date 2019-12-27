ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is always looking out to assist the best in the community and recently the organization donated 18 Razor scooters to Madison County Charities.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The donations provided 80 low-income families with food and gifts at Christmas.

Shown are Alton Godfrey Rotary President Tim Hinrichs with Julie Yost, H.R. Director at both Catholic Charities and Catholic Children’s Home.

Hinrichs said the scooters were provided through a donation from a private donor to Alton Godfrey Rotary.

More like this:

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Sponsors 39th Annual Chili Chowdown
Mar 3, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown Set
Feb 18, 2025
Riverbend Rotary Sponsors March 29 Trivia Night
Feb 19, 2025
Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey Grants Over $3,400 In Awards To Local Agencies
Jan 10, 2025
Marquette Student Leader Payton Crane Shines in Academics/Service, Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month
Feb 25, 2025

 