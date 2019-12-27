Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Donates 18 Razor Scooters to Catholic Charities and Catholic Children's Home Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is always looking out to assist the best in the community and recently the organization donated 18 Razor scooters to Madison County Charities. Article continues after sponsor message The donations provided 80 low-income families with food and gifts at Christmas. Shown are Alton Godfrey Rotary President Tim Hinrichs with Julie Yost, H.R. Director at both Catholic Charities and Catholic Children’s Home. Hinrichs said the scooters were provided through a donation from a private donor to Alton Godfrey Rotary. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending