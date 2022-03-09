SEE VIDEO:

The 36th annual Chili Chowdown

ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Chili Chowdown is one of the group’s biggest fundraisers each year and this year’s event on Monday was very well-attended, Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Steve Schwartz said. Last year's event was not scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chili was served at lunchtime and then for a long dinner period from 4-7 p.m. on Monday. The event helps the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club fund student scholarships and many other projects throughout the year.

“We had a really good turnout and it seemed a fun experience for everybody,” Schwartz said. “The chili this year was great.”

Schwartz said at around 1 p.m. Monday, the event organizers had distributed at least 40 gallons of chili with much more ahead later in the day. Many even placed take-out orders for chili, Schwartz added.

See Riverbender.com video above for more on the Chili Chowdown.

