ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club on June 26th swore in Ron Mayhew as president; Jim White as president elect; and Tim Hinrichs as Secretary/Treasurer for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Mayhew succeeds Gary Ayers who served as president for 2016-2017.

Honored at the meeting were Chuck West and Tim Hinrichs as Paul Harris Fellows.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute outstanding service to the club and to the Alton and Godfrey Communities. To present the honor, the club contributed $1,000, each, to the Rotary International Foundation for its humanitarian and educational projects, namely the eradication of Polio. Since 1973, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club contributed of $96,000 to the foundation to honor deserving individual of the club.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, AGRC projects of note include statues and the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Sqaure, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Support Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

