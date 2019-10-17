Alton-Godfrey Rotarians, Other Volunteers, Paint Railings Along Stretch of Piasa Bike Trail
ALTON - Alton-Godfrey Rotarians and other volunteers gathered this past Saturday to paint railings along a stretch of the Piasa Bike Trail.
Under threatening skies and while dodging cyclists in the Ride the Rivers Century Ride, the volunteers scraped and primed railing stretching from The Nature Institute to Lars Hoffman Park on the Great River Road.
The trail has been in use since 1976 when it was dedicated with Senator Sam Vadalabene performing ribbon-cutting duties.