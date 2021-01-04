ALTON - The ice storm that hit the area early this past New Year's Day created a busy time in the morning hours for Ameren-Illinois workers, along with highway and road crews.

Thankfully, the ice storm was not quite as bad as projected and the highway and road crews were out through the early morning hours and New Year's Eve salting.

Fosterburg, Alton and Godfrey experienced some tree damage and there were 22 people at one time out of power, but it returned in about an hour. Icy pine tree limbs were the those in that vicinity that went down the most.

The North Decatur and Peoria areas experienced the most problems because of the ice storm statewide. As motorists headed into those areas, highway traffic was more of a problem.

