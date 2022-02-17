ALTON - The IHSA Girls Regional championship game at Edwardsville High is postponed for Thursday night.

Alton High School Athletic Director Christopher Kusnerick announced Thursday morning that the Redbirds-Tigers girls regional title contest will more than likely be rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at EHS.

Roxana High School Athletic Director Mark Briggs said a decision will be made at 3 p.m. on whether or not the Marquette Catholic and Staunton girls 2A regional championship game will be Thursday night.

Civic Memorial is supposed to host a 3A girls' regional title game at 7 p.m. Thursday, but no decision has yet been made on its status.

