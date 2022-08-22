EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today an Alton and Edwardsville artist are both featured.

Artist Name: Jenna Muscarella

Location: Alton

Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep physical memory keepsakes inside of them. I admire the detail and craftsmanship of each box. I observe each line in the design every twist and curve. I visually represent the box details with my quick, calligraphic one-shot mark."

Artist Name: Jane Voltz

Location: Edwardsville

Artist Statement: "I search for small antique treasures and resurrect them into unique jewelry compositions. I love re-imagining the old, making it new and precious again."

Artist Name: David Hasty

Location: St. Louis, MO

Artist Statement: "David Hasty is a St. Louis photographer with several years of experience. My work is varied and extensive. I consider myself an eclectic shooter, adventurous and curious by nature."

Artist Name: Felicia Olin

Location: Springfield, IL

Artist Statement: "I paint mostly from imagination and incorporate my love of fantasy art, pop surrealism, and fairy tales."

Artist Name:Andrew Rola

Location: St. Louis

Artist Name: George Sharos

Location: Swansea



