Alton/Edwardsville Artists Featured in Look at Edwardsville Art Fair Show Entries
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today an Alton and Edwardsville artist are both featured.
Artist Name: Jenna Muscarella
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Location: Alton
Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep physical memory keepsakes inside of them. I admire the detail and craftsmanship of each box. I observe each line in the design every twist and curve. I visually represent the box details with my quick, calligraphic one-shot mark."
Artist Name: Jane Voltz
Location: Edwardsville
Artist Statement: "I search for small antique treasures and resurrect them into unique jewelry compositions. I love re-imagining the old, making it new and precious again."
Artist Name: David Hasty
Location: St. Louis, MO
Artist Statement: "David Hasty is a St. Louis photographer with several years of experience. My work is varied and extensive. I consider myself an eclectic shooter, adventurous and curious by nature."
Artist Name: Felicia Olin
Location: Springfield, IL
Artist Statement: "I paint mostly from imagination and incorporate my love of fantasy art, pop surrealism, and fairy tales."
Artist Name:Andrew Rola
Location: St. Louis
Artist Name: George Sharos
Location: Swansea
More like this: