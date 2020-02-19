ALTON— YWCA of Alton knows that voting is critical to ensuring a healthy, safe, empowered future for us, our families, and our communities. With that in mind, YWCA of Alton Racial Justice Committee invites the public to attend the screening and discussions of the movie “Rigged—The Voter Suppression Playbook” narrated by actor and activist Jeffrey Wright on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 5:30 pm at Simmons, Hanley, Conroy Law Office Auditorium, #1 Court St., Alton, IL. Rigged follows the recent trajectory of voter suppression in the United States and identifies a voter suppression playbook, which outlines ways certain players are putting forth a concerted, well-funded effort to disenfranchise voters and maintain power— from purging voter rolls to Voter ID laws, to “cracking and packing” congressional districts to consolidate power for one group or break up power for another.

After the screening on Tuesday, March 3, a YWCA Representative from the Racial Justice Committee will discuss helpful tips in fighting voter suppression efforts. Information will also be provided to attendees regarding important dates pertaining to elections, registration information, absentee voting, same-day voting.

The reviews for this film are excellent. "Rigged is a superb work of advocacy journalism. It is a saga of rights and wrongs that deserves the attention of everyone." Jim Lehrer, Former Anchor, MacNeil / Lehrer Newshour & Well- known Author. "I cannot think of a better moment for this powerful film, which reinforces the reality of voter suppression, which I think so many more Americans have begun to recognize and understand." Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense, and Educational Fund stated.

The movie is free and open to the public. Please reserve your space by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.

