ALTON - The YWCA Southwestern Illinois Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County Candidate’s Forum on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the YWCA Gymnasium, 304 E Third St., Alton.

Candidates for the following races have been confirmed: Illinois State Senate District 56, Illinois House District 111, and Madison County Clerk. A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and, time permitting, take questions from the audience.

“Candidate forums help us get informed. They provide us with an opportunity to ask hard questions. Our democracy thrives when all of us are engaged. Attending a candidate forum is a great way to empower yourself and do your civic duty for democracy. The candidates that we elect make important decisions that affect our lives and we are pleased to host this year’s forum.” said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director.

"You may access the gym through the parking lot on George Street in Alton which is the preferred entry for those with mobility issues. You are also able to park on 3rd Street and enter our facility through our front doors. The gym is located on the second floor so you will need to be able to climb stairs using this entrance."

Those interested in attending, please register at http://tiny.cc/ywcavoterforum.

Registration, while not required, helps us plan for the attendees.

If you have any questions, please contact YWCA at 618-465-7774 or email us at info@ywcaswil.com.

