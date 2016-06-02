ALTON - The Alton YWCA is on a mission to empower families through engaging summer programming for school-aged youth.

Summer is a Treasure…Find your adventure at the Alton YWCA

Summer Camp for children 5-12. The Alton YWCA is offering an opportunity for an unforgettable summer for children K-6 with field trips, builder projects, outdoor adventures, mad scientist experiments, gardening and cooking projects and much, much more. Children can

Become a wild child, exploring the natural areas and resources of our community.

Be a builder—help us build a giant, a catapult, along with many take-home projects.

Play mad scientist as we enjoy kitchen chemistry projects, make electricity and experiment with physics.

Build smarts, even if your not in school—we will write our own graphic novels, solve mysteries and learn how to survive just about anything mother-nature might someday throw at us. We make learning fun, even when it comes to teaching kids about area culture, history, government, manufacturing and local businesses.

At camp, children will choose electives such as: science/math, drama/creative play and reading. The YWCA wants to encourage curiosity, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and keep your child’s academics fresh all summer. The program teaches children to appreciate diversity, encourages volunteerism through service-learning and provides different activities for physical wellness and play during the day. Costs are $26.00/day, breakfast, lunch and snack included, registration and activity fees apply. This program is state licensed and CHASI eligible.

Luminous Life Poetry Project

Recruiting Young Women enrolled in middle school or high school who are interested in discovering more about themselves and using words to create power within their own lives and the lives of those around them! A program created and directed by Sherry McCrady for young women who would like to share their voices, or are searching for their voices.

The Luminous Life Poetry Project helps young women find, develop and share their voices. Since 2014, over 30 young women have embarked in self-discovery through poetry, exploring personal values, motivation and goals, and sharing these through the medium of poetry. Poetry is a medium that allows young women to express themselves freely while encouraging them to develop their writing skills and love for reading. The Luminous Life Poetry Project culminates in a spoken word and poetry recital event, known as the Crystalline Event, where young women have the opportunity to share their journey through written and spoken word as well as visual arts with their families, friends and community members.

This program meets for eight Monday evenings beginning June 13 from 6:00 -8:00 pm. While there is no cost for this program, participants will be required to pre-register and commit to meeting dates. Register at luminouslife2@gmail.com, frontdesk@altonywca.com, or (618) 465-7774.

Lego Dinosaur Robotics

BRICKS 4 KIDZ® is offering a …Come help build the future at LEGO Jurassic Brick Land!

The Alton YWCA is excited to host a special Dinosaur summer camp June 20-23. Bricks 4 Kidz® will present this camp in which children 6-13 will build motorized and remote control models of a Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, T. Rex and more.

WHEN: Monday-Thursday, June 20-23, 9 am-12 noon, Spaces limited, reserve your children’s spot soon!

WHERE: Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton IL 62002

COST: As a special introduction to the community, the cost for this amazing four day camp is only $75 with a $20 discount for additional siblings.

INFORMATION: Register online at www.bricks4kidz.com/stl-metroeast, or call 618-218-5590. Bricks 4 Kidz® is an international children’s education franchise which puts on summer camps, Kidz Nights Out, birthday parties, after school programs, and scout workshops. The Metro East franchise is a local woman owned business that presents programs in Alton, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Columbia, and Belleville.

Alton YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. Alton YWCA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. Visit www.altonywca.org or www.ywca.org for more information. Also follow us on Facebook at YWCA of Alton.

