ALTON — The Alton Youth Symphony presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to retiring board member Dick Propes during a luncheon at Santino’s in Alton.

Dick served on the board of directors for over forty years and will be greatly missed.

Alton Youth Symphony was started in 1969, by Larry Crabbs and Ken Conrady, music educators in the Alton school district, who had a vision for a full symphonic orchestra open to all qualified area students in grades 5-8 with participation free of charge to students.

After 53 years, AYS is still touching young lives, benefiting up to 100 student musicians each year.

Today it is based at Lewis and Clark Community College, and through the generous support from individuals and businesses in the area, and corporate grantors such as Boeing Employees Community Fund.

Alton Youth Symphony is the only youth orchestra in the region that does not charge a membership fee for students and offers scholarships for private lessons and music camps to deserving members. It is served by a board of directors with strong ties to Alton’s cultural institutions and business interests.

For more information about the Alton Youth Symphony, please visit their website at www.altonyouthsymphony.org.

