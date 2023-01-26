BOYS WRESTLING

ALTON TAKES TWO FIRSTS, FIVE SECONDS AND A THIRD, FINISHES SECOND AT ERIC LEWIS INVITATIONAL: Alton's boys wrestling team got two first place finishes, five other wrestlers came in second and another finished third as the Redbirds came in second at the Eric Lewis Invitational Tournament this past weekend at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo.

Kirkwood won the tournament with 316.5 points, with the Redbirds edging out Francis Howell North for second, 276-275.5. Francis Howell was fourth at 262.5 points and Arnold, Mo., Fox rounded out the top five with 209 points. The only other Metro-East team in the field, Cahokia, came in sixth with 187 points.

Chris Jones won the first of the Redbirds' individual championships at 138 pounds with a pin of Trevor Hasting of Kirkwood at 3:41, while Shane Scott took the 190-pound title with a pin of Irvin Haeggeman of Francis Howell at 1:06.

Finishing in second for Alton were Aslan Merioles at 120 pounds, William Harris at 126 pounds, Yaveion Freeman at 144 pounds, Antoine Phillips at 150 pounds and Jaxon Sheets at 285 pounds. Manny Morrissette came in third at 157 pounds, scoring a pin of Lelynd Stranger of Ladue Horton Watkins at 1:48.

